PM Modi to unveil new Central Vista Avenue today| 5 things to know

Published on Sep 08, 2022 07:10 AM IST

The inauguration ceremony will begin at 7 pm when PM Modi will unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the revamped stretch.

The revamped Central Vista Avenue stretch is slated to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. (Central Government)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the refurbished Central Vista Avenue - which would be known as the ‘Kartavya Path’ - on Thursday evening. The Central Vista Avenue - which extends from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the iconic India Gate - regularly sees several key ceremonial events, including the Republic Day parade. The inauguration ceremony will begin at 7 pm when PM Modi will unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the revamped stretch. The government has also announced a four-day-long cultural function on the revamped stretch. Along with this, the government has also planned a cultural function and a drone show on Bose that will begin after the inauguration.

Here are five things to know about the changes in Central Vista Avenue:

1. The ‘Kartavya Path’ has been lined with lush lawns, 16.5km of red granite walkways, refurbished canals, repaired and polished facades, public amenities, special vending zones, and improved signages.

2. An amphitheater and 16 food stalls have been installed. Along with this, low-level bridges over the refurbished water channels have been developed.

3. New four pedestrian underpasses have been developed along with a space to accommodate approximately 1,000 cars.

4. According to an official government release, new exhibition panels, and upgraded night lighting has also been put up to enhance the public experience.

5. The revamp also includes several sustainability features - solid waste management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, and energy-efficient lighting systems.

Thursday, September 08, 2022
