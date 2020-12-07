PM Modi to virtually inaugurate construction of Agra metro project

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 05:35 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate via video conferencing the construction of the Agra metro project on Monday.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that the Agra Metro project will boost ‘ease of living’ for the people of Agra as well as tourists.

“At 12 noon tomorrow, 7th December, construction work of the Agra Metro Project will commence. This project is spread across two corridors and will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Agra as well as benefit tourists who visit this vibrant city,” PM Modi tweeted.

Union minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will also attend the event that will be held at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra.

The Agra metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands, a PMO release said.

The estimated cost of the project will be Rs 8,379.62 crores and it will be completed in five years.

The project will benefit Agra’s population of 26 lakh and also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit the historic city every year. It will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to Agra, the statement said.

Last year on March 8, the Prime Minister had inaugurated the Agra Metro project along with the commencement of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro on the entire 23 km long North-South corridor from CCS Airport to Munshipulia.