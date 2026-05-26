PM Modi to visit Australia in ‘near future’: Australian foreign minister Penny Wong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Australia in the “near future”, Australian foreign minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday while addressing the media in New Delhi after attending the Quad foreign ministers' meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during an Indian community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. (AP/File Photo)

Foreign ministers from the Quad grouping, comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia, on Tuesday announced a range of measures focused on critical technology, energy security, stronger supply chains and humanitarian cooperation during their meeting in the national capital.

PM Modi to visit Australia: Wong Wong said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had announced that Modi would visit Australia in the “near future”.

“My Prime Minister has today announced that Prime Minister Modi will visit Australia in the very near future,” she said.

She added, “We very much look forward to PM Modi coming to Australia as a friend of our PM, as an important comprehensive strategic partner, but also because the Indian diaspora is such a valued part of our Australian community.”

She also said she was looking forward to meeting PM Modi later in the day.

Praising the relationship between the two countries, she also praised their shared commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. "We want to work together for our region and for our people.”

Wong further described India as “an essential economic partner for Australia”.

“We (India-Australia) are comprehensive strategic partners. We have a relationship that is anchored in strategic trust. We have a great deal of strategic alignment. And our economic ties continue to deepen. India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. It's an essential economic partner for Australia. As we seek to diversify supply chains and grow our economy and our productivity, this relationship only grows,” she said.

Quad foreign ministers meet Foreign ministers from Australia, India, Japan and the United States on Tuesday announced fresh measures related to maritime security, port infrastructure and energy cooperation to strengthen engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

Host external affairs minister S Jaishankar described the Quad leaders' discussions as meaningful and productive. He said the four democracies discussed safe, uninterrupted trade routes while calling for strict adherence to international law.

After the meeting, Rubio announced a new Indo-Pacific maritime surveillance initiative that will bring together the surveillance capabilities of the four nations and improve real-time information sharing across the region.

The ministers also introduced an Indo-Pacific energy security initiative designed to strengthen fuel and energy supply networks across the region. Rubio said the US will host a Quad fuel security forum later this year.

With inputs from agencies