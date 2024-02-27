PM Modi to visit Kerala today: Check traffic advisories for Thiruvananthapuram
The Thiruvananthapuram Police has imposed traffic regulations in Kerala capital ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kerala visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his two-day visit to the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, February 27. During his visit, the prime minister will inaugurate three important space infrastructure projects worth ₹1,800 crore at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. Moid will also review the progress of the Gaganyaan mission.
The Thiruvananthapuram Police has imposed traffic regulations in Kerala capital ahead of the prime minister's visit. Regulations are in place in the city from 5am to 2pm on Tuesday and 11am to 2pm on Wednesday.
Restrictions will be put in place on the domestic airport-Shankhumukham-All Saints-Kochuveli-Madhavapuram-South Thumba - Pattoor - Asan Square - Palayam - Martyrs’ Corner - Spencer Junction - Pulimoodu road on Tuesday, The Hindu reported on Monday.
READ | ‘Most respected leader’, say Thrissur women as PM Modi holds roadshow in Kerala town
Meanwhile, traffic regulations will also be enforced on the route commencing from the domestic airport and passing through Shanghumughom, All Saints, Chakka and Eenchakkal roads on Wednesday.
Traffic will also be impacted on the road surrounding the secretariat and central stadium in the city. No parking will be allowed on these roads, The New Indian Express said in its report.
Passengers heading to the domestic airport in Thiruvananthapuram should take the Venpalavattom-Chakkai flyover-Eanchakkal-Kallummoodu-Ponnara bridge-Valiyathura route. Meanwhile, those heading to the international terminal should take the Venpalavattam, Chakka fly-over, and the Ananthapuri Hospital service road at Eenchakkal, the report quoted the city police as saying.
READ | Modi launches projects in Kerala, visits temple
This is the prime minister's third visit to the state this year. Earlier, in January, Modi made two visits to the state. During his visit, the PM inaugurated developmental projects worth more than ₹4,000 crore in Kochi. The event was attended by Kerala's governor Arif Mohammed Khan, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and others.
The PM also held a roadshow in the city and offered prayers at the Guruvayur Temple and the Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in the state.
Get Current Updates on India News, Gyanvapi Case, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world