PM Modi to visit UK, Maldives from July 23, says MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives from July 23, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.(File photo/DPR PMO )

The visit to the UK is at the invitation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, while the state visit to the Maldives is at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu, according to MEA.

PM Modi's upcoming visit to the UK will be his fourth visit. The Prime Minister is expected to hold wide-ranging discussions with Starmer on the scope of the India-UK bilateral relations, the MEA said.

During the visit, PM Modi is also expected to call on King Charles III.

He is also expected to review the bilateral progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), with a specific focus on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi's visit to Maldives

Prime Minister Modi will also be on a state visit to the Maldives from July 25 to 26, on the invitation of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

This will be the PM's third visit to Maldives, and the first visit by a Head of State or Government to Maldives during Muizzu's Presidency.

The Indian Prime Minister is also set to receive the 'Guest of Honour' at the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Maldives on July 26.

“The two leaders will also take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a ‘Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership’, adopted during the State Visit of the President of Maldives to India in October 2024,” the government statement said.

PM Modi's visit reflects the importance India attaches to its maritime neighbour, Maldives, which continues to hold a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, the MEA added.