PM Modi travels in Ahmedabad Metro, interacts with youths | Video

Prime minister Narendra Modi travelled by the Ahmedabad metro after inaugurating phase 2 of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled aboard the Ahmedabad metro after launching phase 2 of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Projec (@narendramodi/X)

PM Modi was accompanied by the governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, and chief minister Bhupendra Patel on the newly launched route from Section 1 metro station to GIFT City metro station. During the metro ride, he also took the opportunity to interact with the youth of the state.

The second phase of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project was developed by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation in collaboration with the state and central government.

Apart from inaugurating the metro, PM Modi is set to launch several key programmes across Ahmedabad, including the much-anticipated launch of India's first Vande Metro from Bhuj to Ahmedabad - now renamed as the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail.

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail will be available for the public to use from September 17. The 12-coach rail project will connect the heart of Ahmedabad to it's peripheral cities and is expected to increase efficiency of travel compared to suburban trains, according to the Railway Ministry.

PM Modi will be covering several projects from energy to roadwork to housing, worth more than ₹8,000 crore.

He is expected to lay the foundation stone for development projects such as the quadrupling of the Samakhiali-Gandhidham and Gandhidham-Adipur railway lines, and the construction of flyover bridges over Bakrol, Hathijan, Ramol, and Panjarpol Junction, reported news agency ANI.

The prime minister will also meet the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Vavol area of Gandhinagar. The scheme aims to provide free electricity to one crore households that opt to install a roof top solar electricity unit.

PM Modi is also scheduled to launch a 30 MW solar system and a 35 Megawatt BESS Solar PV Project at Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station, Kutch, and 220 kilovolt substations at Morbi and Rajkot, in the interest of promoting solar energy.