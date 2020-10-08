e-paper
PM Modi to launch Covid-19 awareness campaign, tweets preventive measures

PM Modi to launch Covid-19 awareness campaign, tweets preventive measures

The campaign, launched to encourage people to help deliver messages of mask wearing, physical distancing and hand hygiene, got the Union Cabinet’s nod on Wednesday.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 09:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch an awareness campaign to promote Covid-19 apropriate behaviour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch an awareness campaign to promote Covid-19 apropriate behaviour.(PTI photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch an awareness campaign to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festive season and amid reopening of the economy.

Ahead of the launch on Thursday, PM Modi tweeted several Covid-19 preventive measures. “Let’s unite to fight Corona! Always remember: Do wear a mask, keep your hands clean, follow social distancing, maintain ‘two yards’ distance from others,” he tweeted.

 

The campaign, launched to encourage people to help deliver messages of mask wearing, physical distancing and hand hygiene, got the Union Cabinet’s nod on Wednesday.

“Mask, social distancing and washing hands are the only weapons to remain safe, in the absence of a Covid-19 vaccine,” information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said.

According to an official statement released Wednesday, the campaign will be conducted in various languages across the country and a Covid-19 pledge will be taken by all.

“An action plan will be implemented by central ministries and state and UT departments,” the statement said.

“Dissemination throughout the country using all media platforms, banners and posters at public places, involving frontline workers and targeting beneficiaries of government schemes, will be part of the plan,” the statement added.

