Energy security, Iran war and more: What's on cards for PM Modi's key visit to the UAE?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his five-nation tour on Friday, with his first stop being in the United Arab Emirates. The prime minister's visit to the UAE comes as the region finds itself in the crossfire amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran. The prime minister's visit to the UAE comes as the region finds itself in the crossfire amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran. (REUTERS)

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi will be visiting a total of five nations in the next six days. On May 15, the PM will land in the UAE for a short visit, before leaving for the Netherlands.

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After the Netherlands, the prime minister will visit Sweden and Norway, with the last stop on the tour being Italy.

What's on agenda for Modi's UAE visit? As per people familiar with the matter, energy security will be a key focus area during PM Modi's visit to Abu Dhabi.

The prime minister is also expected to sign key agreements with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on LPG supplies and strategic petroleum reserves, HT reported earlier.

Energy cooperation comes amid the ongoing global energy crisis triggered by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz due to the US-Iran war.

Currently, Iran continues to block marine traffic in the key strait. Furthermore, the US's naval blockade of Iranian ports adds to the tensions.

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People close to the matter also told HT that a strategic collaboration is expected to be signed between the Indian Oil Corporation and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on LPG. Furthermore, the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) and ADNOC are also expected to ink an agreement on strategic oil reserves.

As per the handout provided by the MEA, PM Modi's UAE visit will also focus on strengthening political, cultural, economic and people-to-people links between the two nations.