 PM Modi, UK's Rishi Sunak discuss early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement
India News / PM Modi, UK's Rishi Sunak discuss early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement

PM Modi, UK's Rishi Sunak discuss early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2024 09:06 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the Free Trade Agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the Free Trade Agreement.

“Had a good conversation with PM @RishiSunak. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and work for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement,” the prime minister posted on social platform X.

According to a Bloomberg report, the latest rounds of trade talks between UK and India ended without a breakthrough on major issues.

ALSO READ: India-Europe's 16-year journey to historic FTA: Key things to know about pact

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UK premier Rishi Sunak.(Reuters file)
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UK premier Rishi Sunak.(Reuters file)

UK officials flew back from New Delhi on March 8, with people close to both negotiating teams saying there were still hurdles to be overcome in goods, services and investment areas.

“I am very confident that we hear some good news in the days to come. Our officers are relentlessly pursuing several engagements. Let us see who pips the others," Union minister Piyush Goyal had told PTI.

UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch said that while a trade deal with India is “possible” to be concluded before a general election in the country, Britain does not want to use that as a deadline.

India and the UK have been negotiating a free trade agreement since January 2022 to significantly enhance the GBP 36-billion bilateral trading partnership. The 13th round of talks concluded on December 15 last year, with both sides hopeful that the ongoing fourteenth round will end in an agreement.

