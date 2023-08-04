PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country on Sunday, August 6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

“This will be a historic move as this is the first time that a program of laying the foundation stone of such a huge number of stations is being conducted,” a railways official said.

Railway officials said that the government aims to complete the work of these stations by 2025. “Our internal target to complete redevelopment at these stations is by 2025,” a senior official said.

The redevelopment work is being done under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’. The cost of the redevelopment is projected at Rs.24,470 crore.

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the development of these stations is a major focus of the government. “Our prime minister is personally monitoring the progress of these railway stations. He has given inputs in designs of these stations and will be laying the foundation of these 508 stations,” he said.

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and Union Territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana and 13 in Karnataka.

“It is aimed to provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for guidance of passengers,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The design of these station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage, and architecture, it added.

Launched in February, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach. It involves the preparation of ‘master plans’ and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha LM Tripathi I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling. ...view detail