‘PM Modi was right, no pan-India discussion on NRC right now’: Amit Shah

The home minister emphasised there have been no talks on the subject either in Parliament or the Union Cabinet.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2019 19:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Home minister Amit Shah during an interview with news agency ANI.
Home minister Amit Shah during an interview with news agency ANI.(ANI Twitter)
         

Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that there is no pan-India discussion on National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the moment. The home minister emphasised there have been no talks on the subject either in Parliament or the Union Cabinet.

The comment assumes significance as critics highlighted the discrepancy between the clarification issued by the PM at a Delhi rally and the previous statements made by the minister on the subject. Several TV channels aired video clips where the Home Minister is seen making statements about bringing in the NRC, one of them even in the Lok Sabha while he was piloting the citizenship bill.

The minister again underscored that the Citizenship Act is only about providing citizenship and takes away nothing from anyone.

