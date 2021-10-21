Home / India News / PM Modi will inaugurate 806-bedded Infosys made ‘Vishram Sadan’ today
india news

PM Modi will inaugurate 806-bedded Infosys made ‘Vishram Sadan’ today

The 806 bedded Vishram Sadan is a part of Infosys' Corporate Social Responsibility to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of cancer patients, who often have to stay in hospitals for a longer duration.
**EDS: IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the joint conference of Central Vigilance Commission & Central Bureau of Investigation at Kevadia, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday, October 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_20_2021_000036B)(PTI)
**EDS: IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the joint conference of Central Vigilance Commission & Central Bureau of Investigation at Kevadia, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday, October 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_20_2021_000036B)(PTI)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate today the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi at 10:30 AM via video conferencing

As per the press note released by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi is scheduled to address the occasion after the inauguration.

The 806 bedded Vishram Sadan is a part of Infosys' Corporate Social Responsibility to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the Cancer Patients, who often have to stay in Hospitals for a longer duration, said the press release.

"It has been constructed by the Foundation at a cost of about 93 crore. It is located in close proximity to the hospital & OPD Blocks of NCI," the release added.

Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, will also be present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi narendra modi infosys infosys foundation + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out