PM Modi to offer prayers at temple in Kerala’s Guruvayur

A week after Narendra Modi was sworn in as the prime minister of the country for the second consecutive term, he will offer prayers at Lord Sreekrishna temple in Guruvayur on Saturday and address a party workers’ meet at the temple town.

He arrived in the state on Friday and spent a night in Kochi before proceeding to the temple on Saturday morning. He had earlier visited the temple when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2008.

Guruvayur Dewasom Board president K B Mohandas said the PM will offer ‘thulabharam’, a ritual in which a person is weighed alongside a commodity after fulfilling a vow or wish, with lotus. The temple has procured 112 kg lotus flowers from Nagarcoil in the neighboring Tamil Nadu for this ritual.

The temple board said the PM’s office has requested it to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims during his trip. He is likely to spend more than half an hour at the temple. Security has been tightened around the temple town in view of his visit. He is also likely to offer prayers at the nearby Mammiyoor Shiva temple.

“After the temple visit, he will address a meeting of party workers from the districts of Thrissur and Malappuram at Sree Krishna School grounds. This meeting, called the ‘Abinandan Sabha’, is the first one called by the prime minister after the thanks- giving trip to his constituency Varanasi,” said BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai. Though the party could not win a seat in the state, its vote share has gone up considerably in the 2019 elections, he added.

After making strong inroads in West Bengal and Odisha, the party has made it clear that Kerala ranks top on its list now. Devotees of the Sabarimala hill temple expect the PM to make some announcement to protect the temple customs. The Congress has made it clear that it will support any move to uphold age-old customs of the temple. The state had witnessed violent protests over the temple and it was cited as the prime reason for the rout of left parties. Out of 20, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 seats.

On his way back to New Delhi from his tour to Sri Lanka, prime minister Narendra Modi is also expected to arrive in Tirupati on Sunday. According to Bharatiya Janata Party state president Kanna Lakshminarayana, Modi will land at Tirupati International Airport in Renigunta at 4:30 pm on Sunday. He will be received by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and senior BJP leaders of the state.

The prime minister will have a brief interaction with BJP leaders and cadre at Tirupati till 5:10 pm and from there, he will go by road to Tirumala and take rest at Padmavathi Guest House for some time.

PM Modi will take part in special prayers of Lord Venkateshwara of Tirumala between 6:10 pm and 7:15 pm. “Later, he will come down the hills and leave for Delhi by a special flight at 8 pm,” Lakshminarayana said.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 08:45 IST