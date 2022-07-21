PM Modi wishes Biden ‘quick recovery’ from Covid; US prez gives health update

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter to wish US President Joe Biden a “quick recovery” after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. Modi extended his best wishes on a day India got its first tribal woman president after Droupadi Murmu registered a landslide triumph over Yashwant Sinha.

“My best wishes to Joe Biden for a quick recovery from Covid-19, and prayers for his good health,” Modi tweeted.

Minutes after the PM's message, Biden himself gave an update on his health on the micro-blogging site, saying he is “doing great” and “keeping busy”.

“Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today. Keeping busy!” the US president's tweet read.

The news about Biden contracting the infection came earlier in the day, with the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre informing in a statement that he was experiencing “very mild symptoms”.

The 79-year-old, who is the 46th president of the States, is fully vaccinated against the virus and is twice boosted, Jean-Pierre added.

The statement further stated that Biden will “isolate at the White House while continuing to carry out all of his duties fully”.

Jean-Pierre said Biden had last tested negative on Tuesday, and he will stay isolated until he tests negative again.

“He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence,” the statement said.

The White House also released a letter from Biden's physician Dr Kevin O'Connor that said the US president has a runny nose and “fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening.”

Meanwhile, First lady Jill Biden spoke with reporters after arriving at a school in Detroit earlier today. “He’s doing fine,” she said. "He’s feeling good.”

Biden returned from a trip to West Asia last week and then travelled to Massachusetts on Wednesday.

(With inputs from AP)

