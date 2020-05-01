e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Russia’s Mikhail Mishustin, down with Covid-19

PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Russia’s Mikhail Mishustin, down with Covid-19

Mishustin, who has been one of the main coordinators of Russia’s response to the new coronavirus, is the first high-ranking Russian official to publicly say they have the virus.

india Updated: May 01, 2020 09:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.(Reuters File Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished early recovery for his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin who has been diagnosed with coronavirus disease Covid-19.

“My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health. We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

 

Mishustin had told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus and was temporarily stepping down to recover.

Mishustin, 54, suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov serve as acting prime minister in his absence.

Putin, who was listening on a televised video conference, sighed when he heard the news, wished Mishustin a speedy recovery and said he agreed with the proposed replacement.

Mishustin, who has been one of the main coordinators of Russia’s response to the new coronavirus, is the first high-ranking Russian official to publicly say they have the virus. He broke the news hours after the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Russia surged past the 1,00,000 mark.

“I need to self-isolate, and follow doctors’ instructions. This is necessary for the safety of my colleagues,” said Mishustin, who was appointed by Putin in January.

Mishustin said he would remain in contact with members of the government and Putin by phone and video conference despite his condition.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 35,000-mark, death toll at 1,147
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 35,000-mark, death toll at 1,147
Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel
Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
Covid-19 Updates: Delhi-Gurugram border to be sealed from 10 am today
Covid-19 Updates: Delhi-Gurugram border to be sealed from 10 am today
‘China never gave US anything, doesn’t want to see me elected’, says Trump
‘China never gave US anything, doesn’t want to see me elected’, says Trump
Emissions set for a record fall due to Covid-19 this year. But it’s not a good sign
Emissions set for a record fall due to Covid-19 this year. But it’s not a good sign
Unique coronavirus mutation in Bengal, experts say too early to know its impact
Unique coronavirus mutation in Bengal, experts say too early to know its impact
Haryana government hikes VAT on petrol and diesel prices, raises bus fares
Haryana government hikes VAT on petrol and diesel prices, raises bus fares
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper