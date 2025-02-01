PM Modi's first reaction to Budget: 'Milestone in India's development journey'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today, saying the document is a milestone in India's development journey. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha.(PTI)

"Today is an important milestone in India's development journey. This is the budget of aspirations of 140 crore Indians. This is a budget that fulfils the dreams of every Indian. We have opened many sectors for the youth. The common citizen is going to drive the mission of Viksit Bharat," he said in a video statement.

Nirmala Sitharaman today increased the income tax exemption limit up to ₹12 lakh.

PM Modi described the budget as a force multiplier and said it will boost investments and consumption.

"This budget is a force multiplier. This budget will increase savings, investment, consumption and growth rapidly. I congratulate finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her entire team for this Janta Janardan, People's budget," PM Modi said.

"Usually the focus of the budget is on how the government treasury will be filled, but this budget is exactly the opposite of that. How will this budget fill the pockets of the citizens of the country, how will the savings of the citizens of the country increase and how will the citizens of the country become development partners... This budget lays a very strong foundation for this. In terms of reforms, many important steps have been taken in this budget. Encouraging the private sector in Nuclear Energy is historic. It will ensure a big contribution of Civil Nuclear Energy in the development of the country," he added.