In PM Modi's Meerut rally, message against corruption, dig over Katchatheevu

The day the Congress-led INDIA bloc held a mega rally in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan protesting against the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Lok Sabha election would be between the patrons of the corruption and the enemies of the corruption. “Modi will not be stopped. Action will be taken against every corrupt people,” PM Modi said as he launched BJP's election campaign in Meerut. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a public rally in Meerut on Sunday.

PM Modi said his fight is against corruption and hence some leaders are being the bar. “They are not even getting bail from the Supreme Court… Some people are rattled by his action and they have come together under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc,” the prime minister said.

Attacking the Congress for giving away Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka in 1974, Modi said, "Another anti-India conduct of the Congress has been unveiled today. The island of Katchatheevu, which lies between India and Sri Lanka and is extremely important from the perspective of national security, was given away by Congress after independence. India is still paying for the misdoings of the Congress government."

PM Modi said Meerut was special to him as in 2014 and 2019 too, he launched the campaign from Meerut. Lok Sabha election 2024 is not only for a new government but for Viksit Bharat, PM Modi said adding that the last 10 years were just the trailer of the development that he planned for the country. "When India became the 5th largest economy, over 25 crore people came out of poverty. When we become the third largest economy, I promise a new middle class will fuel India's growth," PM Modi said presenting a report card of the 10-year's NDA rule including Ram Mandir, scrapping of Article 370 in J&K, triple talaq ban etc.