PM Modi's rallies in UP's Pilibhit, MP's Balaghat, roadshow in Chennai today | Top updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh's Maoist-affected Balaghat and later hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's South Chennai and Central Chennai on Tuesday, April 9, days before the high-octane Lok Sabha elections 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering as he holds a roadshow with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav in support of BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Jabalpur on Sunday.(Narendra Modi-X)

Earlier on Sunday, Modi had kicked off the BJP's election campaign in Madhya Pradesh by holding a grand roadshow in Jabalpur in which people gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road and showered petals on the prime minister. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav also accompanied Modi during the roadshow.

