PM Modi's rallies in UP's Pilibhit, MP's Balaghat, roadshow in Chennai today | Top updates
Apr 09, 2024 11:12 AM IST
PM Modi in Chennai: Narendra Modi is slated to hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's South Chennai and Central Chennai on Tuesday evening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh's Maoist-affected Balaghat and later hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's South Chennai and Central Chennai on Tuesday, April 9, days before the high-octane Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Earlier on Sunday, Modi had kicked off the BJP's election campaign in Madhya Pradesh by holding a grand roadshow in Jabalpur in which people gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road and showered petals on the prime minister. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav also accompanied Modi during the roadshow.
Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!
Top updates on PM Mod in UP, MP and Tamil Nadu today:
- PM Modi in UP's Pilibhit: Modi is set to address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Tuesday. The BJP chose Jitin Prasada over sitting Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi. The constituency has been represented by Varun Gandhi or his mother Maneka Gandhi since 1996.
- Prasada is among the only two Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers to have got a ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the other being minister of state for revenue Anoop Pradhan Valmiki – BJP candidate from Hathras.
- PM Modi in MP's Balaghat: This will be Modi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh in the last three days. The BJP has fielded Bharti Pardhi, a new face, from Balaghat, replacing the incumbent MP Dhal Singh Bisen.
- Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi kicked off the party's election campaign in Madhya Pradesh by holding a grand roadshow in Jabalpur in which people gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road and showered petals on the Prime Minister.
- The Madhya Pradesh elections will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.
- In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP registered a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Congress secured only one seat.
- PM Modi in Chennai: Modi is also slated to hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's South Chennai and Central Chennai on Tuesday evening.
- Former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan of the BJP is contesting against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Tamilachi Thangapandian in South Chennai.
- The BJP has fielded Vinoj P Selvam against DMK's Dayanidhi Maran in Central Chennai.
- Modi will be in Tamil Nadu for two days and will be attending two public meetings in the state on Wednesday.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE, Solar Eclipse 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE, Solar Eclipse 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article