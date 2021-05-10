'PM must atone for his mistakes': CWC passes resolution on Covid-19

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday held a meeting where it discussed the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, apart from discussing the party's performance in the recently concluded assembly elections. In the resolution passed after the meeting, the CWC called the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic "a grave calamity and direct consequence of the Modi government’s indifference, insensitivity and incompetence".

"It is the direct result of the central government’s willful disregard of scientific advice, its premature declaration of victory over the pandemic (that turned out to be just the first wave), and its unwillingness and inability to plan in advance in spite of warnings sounded not only by public health experts but also by the standing committee of Parliament concerned," the CWC further said in the resolution.

Attacking the Centre over insufficient vaccine supply, the CWC resolution said the Modi government denies the hard facts. It also said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh had suggested ways to increase vaccine supplies and coverage in a letter to PM Modi last month, but was given a reply by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan in most undignified manner.

"The CWC noted with concern that the data on Covid deaths is horribly wrong and afflicted by massive non-reporting of deaths. The solution lies in facing the challenge and stopping the casualties from Covid-19 and not in concealing the truth by burying the data on deaths and infections," the CWC resolution said.

It also slammed the Central Vista project, calling it "personal vanity project of the Prime Minister" which is leading to criminal waste of money. "This is the height of callousness and insensitivity as also an insult to the people of the country," the CWC said.

"The Congress Working Committee is of the firm belief that this a time for showing an unwavering sense of national unity, purpose and resolve. In order that it may become a reality, the Prime Minister must atone for his mistakes and commit to serving the people instead of carrying on with personal agenda, oblivious to the suffering all around," it further said.

Earlier, addressing the CWC, Congress president Sonia Gandhi alleged that the Centre has abdicated its responsibility and left Covid-19 vaccination to states.

"Modi government has abdicated its responsibility and left vaccination to states. It would have been financially more equitable for the Centre to provide free vaccine to all," she said.

India recorded 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry update on Monday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,26,62,575.

As many as 3,754 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,46,116. As per the government data, a present there are 37,45,237 active cases of Covid-19 in the country.