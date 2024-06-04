‘United opposition couldn't win as many seats as BJP’, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc, saying it could not win as many seats as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won on its own in the Lok Sabha election.



“Opposition despite being united could not win as many seats as BJP got on its own,” the prime minister said during his address to the party workers at the BJP headquarters.



While beginning his address with ‘Jai Jagannath’ chant, Modi said,"Today is a very auspicious day and the NDA is going to form the government for the third consecutive time. We are all thankful to the public for this. People of nation have reposed their faith in the BJP and the NDA, and our victory is win of the world's biggest democracy." Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BJP workers after the election results.

Hailing the BJP's victory in Odisha and NDA sweep in Andhra Pradesh, the prime minister said,"This is the first time after 1962 that a government after completing two terms has returned to power for the third consecutive time."



“The NDA has also swept the states - Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh - where Assembly elections were held. The Congress has been wiped out in these states. The BJP for the first time will form the government in Odisha. It has also performed exceptionally in Lok Sabha polls in Odisha,” Modi said.



Highlighting the voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said,"The voters of Jammu and Kashmir have shown unprecedented enthusiasm by voting in record numbers. They have also shown a mirror to those who try to defame the nation. I salute the people of this occasion of victory."



The Lok Sabha elections results stunned the exit polls that had predicted a landslide sweep for the NDA. Several pollsters had predicted the Modi-led coalition retaining power with more than 350 seats.



The INDIA bloc put up a strong performance with the Congress emerging as the single largest party in the alliance.