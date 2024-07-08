PM Narendra Modi ahead of Russia visit: ‘Look forward to interacting with Indian community'

Ahead of his visit to Moscow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is looking forward to reviewing the bilateral cooperation between India and Russia with his “friend” Vladimir Putin. The prime minister also hailed the “privileged and special” strategic partnership between the two countries, and how it has advanced over the last 10 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

PM Modi said in a statement, “I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin." PM Modi is scheduled to meet Putin on Tuesday, on his visit to Russia after five years.

“Special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia has advanced over past 10 years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges,” the prime minister said, ahead of his visit to Moscow.

“We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia,” PM Modi said in his departure statement.

While speaking on his visit to Austria, PM Modi said, “Austria is our steadfast and reliable partner, and we share ideals of democracy and pluralism.” “I look forward to discussions to take our partnership to even greater heights in new areas," he added.

PM Modi, who described Austria as as India's "steadfast and reliable partner", will be interacting with President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer during his visit to the European country.

"This is the first visit of an Indian prime minister in over 40 years. I look forward to my discussions to take our partnership to even greater heights in new and emerging areas of innovation, technology and sustainable development among others," he said.

PM Modi's visit to Russia comes in the midst of the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has complicated the relationship between the longtime allies and pushed Russia closer to India’s rival China.

India till now has not condemned the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war but has maintained its stance for the peaceful resolution of the conflict.

(With inputs from PTI)