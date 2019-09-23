e-paper
PM Narendra Modi arrives in New York to attend UN Climate Summit

PM Modi will attend UNSG’s Summit on Climate Change and will also speak at the UNGA.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
PM Modi arrives in New York, US.
PM Modi arrives in New York, US. (ANI/Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at New York where he will take part in United Nations’ Secretary General’s Summit on Climate Change and Leaders’ Dialogue on ‘Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Houston last night where he attended the mega event, ‘Howdy, Modi!’ organised by Indians living abroad in the US. The major event was also attended by United States President Donald Trump and both leaders committed to fight terror, climate change and poverty.

The two world leaders endorsed each other and committed to work together in their fight against terror.

PM Modi also met CEOs of 70 energy companies and also oversaw a MoU signing between Petronet LNG and Tellurian.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 08:52 IST

