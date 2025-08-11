PM Narendra Modi inaugurates flats for MPs in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said when members of Parliament are free from their (own) problems, they will be able to spend their time and energy in solving the problems of the people in a better way, after inaugurating the newly built multi-storey apartment complex for MPs at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in the national capital. Each flat will have five bedrooms, dedicated office spaces for MPs and their assistants, and two additional rooms for support staff. (PTI photo)

The PM said these new houses will also put an end to the shortage of accommodation dedicated for MPs, especially those faced by newly elected MPs. “You all know how difficult it was to get houses allotted to our compatriots who came to Delhi after winning for the first time. These problems will also be solved with the new houses.”

Compared to the government bungalows meant for MPs, the PM said these new flats will give them freedom from all the problems that troubled lawmakers. He stated that due to inadequate housing provisions for MPs, government expenditure on ad-hoc housing for MPs was substantial; however, with these flats, there will be no need for further government spending. He recalled that the situation was similar to that of many ministerial offices working out of rented buildings, which cost ₹1.5 crore annually, as mentioned in his inaugural speech for the newly built Common Central Secretariat buildings.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Modi said that despite the lack of housing, no additional residences for MPs were built from 2004 to 2014, while after 2014 more than 350 such residences have been built.

He added, “Not only housing for MPs, today the country fulfills its duty to provide tap water to millions of people. The country also provides housing to four crore poor people through the PM housing scheme. It builds new buildings for the government. It also builds hundreds of new medical colleges. The benefit of all this is being given to every class and every society.”

Referring to the opposition once more, Modi said some people will have problems with one of the building towers being named after River Kosi. “They will see the election of Bihar. I will definitely say that the tradition of the names of these rivers binds us to the unity of the country,” Modi said.

MP Mahesh Sharma, chairman of the Lok Sabha Housing Committee, who was also present at the dias alongside the PM, Speaker Om Birla and union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal, said that the project covering 184 flats has been finished before the deadline of August 31 with a savings of approximately ₹50 crore less than the estimated cost.

As reported earlier, each flat will have a carpet area of 5,000 sq ft, surpassing even the largest Type-VIII bungalows in floor area. Each flat will have five bedrooms, dedicated office spaces for MPs and their assistants, and two additional rooms for support staff. Amenities will include high-speed elevators, full power backup, modern firefighting systems, integrated structural safety features, and an energy-efficient green building design.

Other common amenities will include a two-level underground parking facility or 500 vehicles, a community centre, and shops to cater to daily requirements within the premises.

Similar flats for MPs at North and South Avenue were inaugurated by PM Modi in 2019.