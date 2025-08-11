Rivals in Delhi, speculations in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Last week, the discussions in state’s political circles centred around the visits of rival Shiv Sena chiefs to the national capital. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde met prime minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and held meetings with his MPs. He is also said to have held consultations with lawyers in connection with ongoing court cases related to the split in the Shiv Sena. On his part, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray mingled with INDIA leaders during his visit. He participated in the dinner organised by leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s bungalow over dinner. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde met prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

More than their public events, their private meetings have garnered more curiosity: What transpired in Shinde’s meeting with Modi and Shah as well as Thackeray’s meetings with Gandhi and Pawar is likely to have an impact on state politics in the coming days.

Sena (UBT) insiders say Thackeray discussed the upcoming civic polls with Gandhi. While the Thackeray cousins are inclined to contest together, they are not sure about an alliance with Congress, which is not keen on having Raj on board. Uddhav Thackeray is believed to have tapped the possibility of an informal understanding with Congress so that both sides will benefit even if there is a triangular election in Mumbai.

As far as Shinde’s meetings are considered, there are more speculations regarding them. The deputy CM is said to have complained about the reconsideration of decisions taken by him during his tenure as chief minister and also how his party colleagues are being “targeted” from within the alliance. However, his aides feel that Shinde’s meetings with top BJP leaders could not have just been about complaints against CM Devendra Fadnavis and a bid to save his ministers. Is the deputy CM planning something that would turn out to be a setback for both his rivals--Fadnavis and Thackeray at the same time? “It could be a lull before the storm,” remarked none other than Sharad Pawar on Saturday.

Emergence of Rohit Pawar

Over the past few weeks, NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar has emerged as an aggressive face of the Opposition. He is being credited for deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s decision to shift Manikrao Kokate out of the agriculture department following the “online rummy” controversy. It was Rohit who first posted the video on social media and kept up the pressure through his posts till an action was taken. He also brought up the subject of the appointment of Arati Sathe, former Maharashtra BJP spokesperson as an additional judge to Bombay High Court. The issue has now kicked up a row. Next was a video of BJP minister Meghna Bordikar threatening a gram sevak from the dais while addressing a gathering. He also put transport minister Pratap Sarnaik (Shiv Sena) in trouble by pointing out that a ride-hailing app company against whom Sarnaik had done a sting operation, later sponsored a ‘Pro Govinda’ event organised by the minister’s son. Mahayuti ministers, meanwhile, claim that Rohit has become more aggressive after his name appeared in a case related to alleged irregularities in a state cooperative bank.

Woes of junior ministers

The six ministers of state in the Fadnavis-led council of ministers are unhappy that the cabinet ministers of their departments are not giving them much powers. The unhappiness among them came to the fore a few days ago following the tussle between social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat and minister of state for social justice Madhuri Misal. Shirsat objected to Misal holding a meeting of the department’s officers and giving them some directives. The letter war between them over the issue stopped after Fadnavis said publicly that the issue would be sorted out. Seizing the opportunity, the junior ministers submitted a memorandum to him, pointing out what powers the MoS had in previous governments and how they don’t even have authority for several basic processes of their departments. Fadnavis has assured them of a positive resolution soon.

When Ajit Pawar gets fed up with his post

Ajit Pawar was quite keen on getting the guardian ministership of Pune district when he joined the Mahayuti government by splitting the NCP. He had earlier revealed that he had set it as one of the conditions to join the government. He managed to get the post even as then guardian minister, BJP’s Chandrakant Patil, was reluctant to let it go. In a function last week, however, he jokingly remarked that he regrets taking up the post. He made the remark after an activist told him it was his responsibility to prevent rampant tree cutting in Pune. The reason for his remark: Every now and then people have been giving him advise on what all he should be doing.