PM Narendra Modi Mann ki Baat highlights: In address on Diwali, PM Modi pushes for festival tourism

PM Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, his monthly radio broadcast, on Sunday. The programme is being aired on All India Radio, DD National, DD News and DD Bharti.

In his previous ‘Mann ki Baat’ address, the Prime Minister had called for honouring women who do extraordinary work in the country. He had also urged the people to be compassionate and generous during the festive season this month to ensure that the less privileged also become part of the celebrations

Here are the highlights from today’s broadcast:

*PM Modi pushes for festival tourism

In address on Diwali, PM Narendra Modi said that nowadays festival tourism is a global passion and that India being a land of festivals presents immense possibilities for festival tourism. “We, including Indians living abroad, must try to popularize our festivals such as Holi, Diwali, Onam, Pongal or Bihu.

“Diwali is celebrated these days in several countries. Not only the Indian community but the people of these countries, organizations and governments too join the Diwali celebrations, a virtual India emerges there,” he said.

