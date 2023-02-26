Home / India News / Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Modi to address 98th episode shortly
Live

Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Modi to address 98th episode shortly

india news
Published on Feb 26, 2023 10:36 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 98th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ shortly. In the last episode, he urged the citizens to read about the lives and stories of people who have been conferred with the 'Padma' Awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 98th edition of his monthly radio programme at 11am on Sunday. The 97th episode was aired on January 29, the first this year. In the last episode, Modi had urged the citizens to read about the lives and stories of people who have been conferred with the 'Padma' Awards.

He also drew listeners' attention to the problem of mounting e-waste and the consequences it can have on biodiversity as he said there is a need to create awareness about the safe disposal of gadgets. The prime minister also lauded the country for its efforts to conserve the wetlands and increase their number in the past eight years.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 26, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    Watch live: PM Modi's 98th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

    Click on the above links to tune in to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 98th episode of monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’. 

  • Feb 26, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    PM Modi to address 98th episode of ‘Mann Ki Batt’ shortly

    Prime Minister Narendra will address the 98th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ shortly.  

