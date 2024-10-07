Menu Explore
PM Narendra Modi meets Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Vaibhav Tiwari
Oct 07, 2024 12:13 PM IST

Mohamed Muizzu met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after arriving in India on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Monday. Muizzu, who is known for his China tilt, is on a five-day trip to India to mend the island nation's ties with New Delhi, months after a diplomatic fiasco triggered by his ministers' objectionable remarks against PM Modi.

Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.(Reuters)
Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.(Reuters)

Muizzu's India trip coincides with the Maldives' financial crunch, which is exacerbated by the country's dwindling foreign currency reserves.

Mohamed Muizzu met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after arriving in India on Sunday.

"Jaishankar expressed his pleasure in welcoming the President to India, for the state visit. President Dr Muizzu conveyed his gratitude to the Indian government for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation upon arrival," according to the press release from the President's Office of Maldives.

Today, he was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Also read: Mohamed Muizzu on China: 'Maldives would never do anything that undermines India's security'

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Maldivian President and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed.

Earlier, they paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi as well.

He will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at Hyderabad House.

Also read: Maldives leader in India to repair frail ties

Strained Maldives-India relations

The Maldives' relations with India have been strained since Muizzu won the presidential elections riding on the "India Out" campaign.

After he assumed power, he asked New Delhi to withdraw its troops from the island nation.

On Sunday, in an interview, he said he decided to ask New Delhi to withdraw their troops because the people of his country asked him to.

"Maldives and India now have a better understanding of each other's priorities and concerns. What I did is what the people of Maldives asked of me. The recent changes reflect our efforts to address domestic priorities. Our review of past agreements is aimed at ensuring they align with our national interests and contribute positively to regional stability," he told TOI.

Referring to his engagement with China, he said the Maldives will not do anything that undermines India's security.

Follow Us On