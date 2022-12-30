Rahul Gandhi sends ‘love’ to PM Modi after the demise of his mother: ‘Extremely sad’

pfCongress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi earlier this morning. Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president said that he extends his “deepest condolences and love” to PM Modi and his family.

“The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Mrs. Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family,” Rahul's post on the micro-blogging site read.

Congress's general secretary and Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed condolences for the loss of PM Modi. “May God give place to the departed pious soul at the holy feet and give courage to Narendra Modi ji and all his family members in these moments of pain. Om Shanti,” she tweeted.

Several other Congress leaders such as party's president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot also condoled the demise of Heeraben Modi. Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda and President Droupadi Murmu were among other noted names in the political fraternity who condoled the demise of Heeraben Modi.

PM Modi's mother was admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to ill health. Soon after her admission, the prime minister rushed to be by her side and stayed at the hospital for an hour and a half. In a statement on Thursday, the hospital said that Heeraben Modi is recovering.

PM Modi is currently in Gandhinagar for the last rites of his mother. He reached the capital of his home state earlier in the day and then arrived at the residence of his late mother. He paid last respects to his mother and also carried her mortal remains.

The prime minister is scheduled to flag off a Vande Bharat train in West Bengal's Howrah district today and also participate in other development works. As per current information, none of these programmes have been cancelled and he will attend the scheduled events via video conferencing now.

