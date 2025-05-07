Menu Explore
PM Narendra Modi names it 'Operation Sindoor': A tribute to Pahalgam widows, a message to terrorists

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 07, 2025 12:48 PM IST

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly male tourists, left behind a trail of heartbreak.

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave India's military response to terrorist groups based in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir a name that captured the nation’s grief and resolve: “Operation Sindoor”, news agency PTI reported, citing official sources on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit or WAVES in Mumbai .
The choice of name was deliberate — and deeply emotional. The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly male tourists, left behind a trail of heartbreak. Wives, still wearing sindoor — the symbol of marriage — were seen weeping, their lives shattered in an instant. That image struck a chord across the country. The operation’s name, “Sindoor”, became a tribute to them — to love lost, to families torn apart, and to the pain that demanded justice.

Sources told HT the name ‘Operation Sindoor’ is a reference to the red vermilion many Hindu women wear in their hair to signify their married status. 

On April 22, a heartbreaking image of a Hindu woman, sitting in shock beside her husband's body, spread widely on social media, symbolising the tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that took the lives of 26 people.

The woman, Himanshi Narwal, had been married to 26-year-old naval officer Vinay Narwal for less than a week. The couple, on their honeymoon, saw their celebration turned into an unspeakable tragedy when Vinay was shot dead because of his religion.

Sources added that the name ‘Operation Sindoor’ serves to humanise the victims and survivors of the Pahalgam massacre, ensuring that their sacrifices are remembered.

Following the attack, the Indian Army took to X and posted, “#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!”

Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The military strikes were conducted under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

