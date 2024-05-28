PM Narendra Modi on not allying with Naveen Patnaik: ‘If I have to sacrifice…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reacted to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision to not ally with Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), saying he was willing to “sacrifice” his “good” relationship with the Odisha chief minister for the welfare of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

“We have good relations with the leaders of all the political parties of India, and in a democracy, we do not have enmity. Now, the question is whether I should maintain my relations or worry about Odisha's fate. I chose to devote myself to the bright future of Odisha, and if I have to sacrifice my relations for that, I will sacrifice them,” Modi said during an interview with news agency ANI.

The PM added that after the Lok Sabha elections, he would convince other leaders that he has no enmity towards them.

Modi, during the interview, asserted that a BJP chief minister will take oath in the state on June 10. “Odisha's fate is about to change. The government is changing. I have said that the expiry date of the current government of Odisha is June 4. And on June 10, BJP's chief minister will take oath in Odisha,” he said

The Odisha assembly elections for 147 seats will conclude on June 1. The result will be declared on June 4.

PM Modi targets Odisha government

Modi went on to target the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government saying that there has been no progress in the state for the past 25 years.

“The biggest concern is that a toli (group) has taken over the entire Odisha system. It seems the whole system has been taken hostage. It is very natural that if Odisha comes out of it, then it will flourish,” he said.

“It is a question of the authenticity of Odisha. Odisha has so many natural resources. It is sad to see the poor people of such a prosperous state. Odisha is in the prosperous states of India. It is such a natural property, but it is also in the list of states with many poor people. The government is responsible for this. That is why the people of Odisha should get their rights. Odisha should get its identity,” Modi added.

PM Modi's ‘name all districts’ challenge to Naveen ‘Babu’

Earlier this month, Modi challenged CM Naveen Patnaik to name Odisha's districts and their respective capitals, adding that Odisha's development remained stunted.

“I want to challenge 'Naveen Babu' as he has been the CM for such a long, ask 'Naveen Babu' to name the districts of Odisha and their respective capitals without seeing them on paper. If the CM cannot name the districts of the state, will he know your pain? Can you leave your children's future in such people's hands? I am just requesting you to give me a chance for five years," he said during a rally in Odisha's Kandhamal district.

To this, Patnaik lashed out at Modi, saying that the PM had “actually forgotten” Odisha.

“Honourable Prime Minister, how much do you remember about Odisha? Even though Odia is a classical language, you forgot about it. You have allotted ₹1,000 crore to Sanskrit but zero to Odia…I have sent proposals about classical Odissi music recognition and you have rejected them twice,” he said.

Patnaik, who has been the Odisha chief minister since 2000, also questioned the Modi government about why it forgot to "honour the brave sons of Odisha" when it recently gave away the Bharat Ratna award.