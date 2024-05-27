Narendra Modi attacks ‘Khan market gang’ for creating ‘fake narrative’ to save the corrupt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit out those opposing the crackdown on politicians facing corruption allegations and accused the so-called 'Khan Market gang' of creating fake narratives to protect these individuals from legal action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mirzapur on Sunday. (ANI)

In an interview with IANS, Modi claimed that, unlike previous administrations, his government is cracking down on big fish of corruption rackets instead of the small players.

"The same people who earlier cried foul over no action on big players have started crying hoarse about it," Modi was quoted as saying by IANS.

Modi pointed out the irony that the same critics who previously lamented the lack of action against high-profile corrupt individuals are now protesting these very actions.

"The same people who demanded that Sonia Gandhi be put behind bars are crying hoarse over action against corruption," PM Modi said, in an apparent reference to the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders.

The opposition parties have been alleging misuse of probe agencies by the Modi government to crack down on the opposition voices.

Modi, however, stressed that he has no role to play in the action against corrupt leaders and said the “independent investigative agencies” are responsible for apprehending the accused and the judiciary determines their trial and conviction.

"Before the 2019 elections, we were questioned over our stand and action on graft and why the government was not quick on punishing the perpetrators. Our outright response was that Independent agencies will act against them and it will be done based on facts. Officials worked hard to gather the facts and today, big players are being caught and brought to justice," Modi said.

Several opposition leaders, including former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, were put behind bars over corruption allegations. Kejriwal is out on interim bail to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.