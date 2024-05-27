 PM Modi reacts to Pakistan leader's ‘support’ for Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal: ‘Requires probe’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
PM Modi reacts to Pakistan leader's ‘support’ for Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal: ‘Requires probe’

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2024 07:16 PM IST

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal hit out at former Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain after he backed the AAP convenor in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reacted to remarks from a Pakistani leader apparently supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a poll rally in Karakat on Saturday.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a poll rally in Karakat on Saturday.(ANI)

In an interview with IANS, Modi termed it a “very serious matter” and added that it "calls for an investigation". Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

“I am not aware why certain people are liked by those who harbour animosity towards us,” Modi told IANS on a question about alleged endorsements from Pakistan. “Why does support emerge from there (Pakistan) for a few individuals? This is a matter that requires thorough investigation.”

He, however, also added: “I don't think I should comment on such topics from the position I am in, but I can understand your concern.”

Last week, Kejriwal hit out at former Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who had apparently backed the AAP convenor in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

After casting his vote in the capital, Kejriwal had shared a picture of him and his family on social platform X. “I cast my vote along with my father, wife and children. My mother is unwell and could not vote. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation. Everyone should cast their vote.”

Reposting the CM's picture, Hussain had wrote on X: “May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism #MorePower #IndiaElection2024.”

This prompted a stern reply from Kejriwal, who urged the Pakistani leader to handle his own country first.

“Chaudhry Sahib, I and the people of my country are capable of solving our own problems. We don't need your tweet. Right now, Pakistan is in a terrible state. You handle your own country,” Kejriwal wrote. “The Indian elections are our internal matter. The country will not tolerate interference from the biggest terror sponsors.”

But this was not the first time when the former Pakistan minister commented on Indian elections. Hussain reportedly had also shared a video featuring Rahul Gandhi on his social media handle and praised him.

Hussain's praise for Rahul Gandhi drew sharp criticism from the BJP, with Defence minister Rajnath Singh wondering whether such leaders (Gandhi) should be allowed to form a government.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

PM Modi reacts to Pakistan leader's 'support' for Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal: 'Requires probe'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Monday, May 27, 2024
