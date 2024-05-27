'Modi doing disco with China': Asaduddin Owaisi on PM's ‘mujra’ remark at opposition

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "opposition performing mujra for vote bank" remark, saying that the PM was doing disco dance with China when the latter's troops reportedly captured around 2,000 square kilometres of the Indian territory. Asaduddin Owaisi and PM Narendra Modi(File)

The Hyderabad MP shared a snippet of an election rally he addressed in Bihar's Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday and recalled the prime minister's words in the same region last week when he had accused the opposition of performing 'mujra' for Muslims engaging in "vote jihad".

"@narendramodi Ji, you talked about Mujra, so Asaduddin Owaisi wants to ask you that for the last 3 years, China has occupied 2 thousand square kilometers of Indian land, Modi ji, you are not removing China, so were you doing Disco Dancing with China?" the post read.

"Is this the type of language the prime minister should use? Does Modi think we do not have mouth to speak? (humaare munh mein zabaan nahin hai kya)," Owaisi said.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act was brought to disenfranchise Muslims and Modi kept doing Bhangra on the issue. Also, at Dharm Sansad (Hindu congregations) all sorts of offensive remarks are made about Muslims, especially our mothers and sisters. But Modi has been content doing Bharatnatyam on the issue," he said.

His remarks came days after PM Modi attacked the INDIA bloc over the reservations issue and accused it of doing "slavery" and "mujra" for the Muslim vote bank.

"I am giving the guarantee to Bihar, SC, ST, OBC communities, till Modi is alive, I will not let them snatch away their rights. For Modi, the Constitution is supreme, for Modi, Babasaheb Ambedkar's sentiments are supreme... if the INDI alliance wants to accept the servitude of their vote bank, they are free to do so...if they want to perform mujra (dance), they are free to do... I will still stand with the SC, ST, and OBC reservations staunchly. Jb tak jaan hai ladta rahunga," he said.

Several opposition leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, NC's Farooq Abdullah, and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, expressed their sharp criticism of Modi's remark saying that no prime minister has ever used such terms for Opposition leaders in the history of the country.

A total of 57 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and Union territories will vote on June 1 in the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Several key candidates, including PM Narendra Modi (Varanasi), Ravi Shankar Prasad (Patna Sahib), Kangana Ranaut (Mandi), and Abhishek Banerjee (Diamond Harbour), are in the fray in the last phase.