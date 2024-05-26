Priyanka Gandhi hits out at PM Modi for ‘mujra’ remark

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his use of the “mujra” word to target the INDIA bloc, and said no prime minister has ever used such terms for Opposition leaders in the history of the country. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a rally in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (PTI)

She said the entire country respects the post of prime minister and it is his responsibility to maintain the dignity of the post.

The prime minister has become nervous and has forgotten he is a representative of the country and of the people, and such words should not have come out of his mouth, Vadra said in a joint rally in Gorakhpur with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who said the “BJP’s 400-paar slogan will fall flat.”

Earlier in the day, addressing rallies in the neighbouring Bihar, Modi asserted he will foil the opposition INDIA bloc’s “plans” to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their quota and divert these to Muslims. “They (the opposition bloc) may remain enslaved and perform ‘mujra’ to please their vote bank,” the PM said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Yadav held the rally in support of the INDIA bloc’s Gorakhpur candidate Kajal Nishad (SP) and Bansgaon candidate Sadal Prasad (Congress).

“Modiji gave a speech in Bihar and uttered such words for Opposition leaders which no prime minister in the history of the country would have said,” Vadra asserted as she greeted the crowd with “Raua sabhe ke Ram-Ram” in Bhojpuri.

“Your faith and your hopes were once attached to Narendra Modi, but isn’t it the responsibility of the prime minister to maintain the dignity of the post?” she added.

Reciting a composition of Baba Gorakhnath, the Congress general secretary said, “The entire country respects the post of prime minister and we also respect him.”But the way he (Modi) is speaking today, the sad thing is that his reality has been exposed.”

She said the prime minister calls the entire country his family, but it does not reflect in his words.

“Family members always have respect for each other that should not be lost, that should always be kept,” she said.

She said unemployment in the country today is the highest in 45 years and it the “biggest problem”.

“Does Modiji talk about this? Have you heard the word unemployment from Modiji? Has the time now come for prime minister Modi to tell what unemployment is?”

Voting will be held in Gorakhpur and Bansgaon in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

In his joint rally with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Gorakhpur and at a solo public meeting in Deoria before that, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP will struggle to win even 140 seats.

“Those raising the (400-paar) slogan are going to lose 400 (seats),” he said.

He also claimed the companies that donated heavily to the BJP through electoral bonds have been recovering the money by increasing prices of commodities, leading to high inflation across the nation.

“Witnessing the huge support for the INDIA bloc, I am confident that when the votes are counted on June 4, the BJP will definitely be wiped out from Uttar Pradesh,” the SP chief said.

The Samajwadi Party chief asked people to beware of temptations while casting votes and advised them, “Wherever you see BJP people, ask them why does the party want to change the Constitution and why does it want to end reservation?”

“The poor want a government that works,” Yadav said, adding the Agniveer scheme will be scrapped if the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre.

The Samajwadi Party president said the youths travel to far-off places to appear for recruitment exams and after returning home, they come to know that the question paper has been leaked. He also accused the government of “deliberately” leaking question papers and “this Gorakhdhandha (fraud) will end now”.

In Deoria, Akhilesh’s rally was in support of the Congress’s Deoria Lok Sabha candidate Akhilesh Pratap Singh and SP candidate Ajay Kumar Singh from Kushinagar.