Monday, May 27, 2024
'When ED will question...': Rahul Gandhi jabs PM Modi over 'sent by god' remark

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2024 04:03 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi claimed that PM Modi would allegedly say that he does not know anything about it and was asked to do so by 'parmatma'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'sent by god' remark. Gandhi said after the election when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asks PM Modi about industrialist Guatam Adani, he'll say that it was asked to him by Parmatma (god).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(ANI)

“You know why he (PM Modi) has brought this story of Parmatma? Because, after the election when the ED will ask Narendra Modi about Adani, he will say, I don't know, it was asked to me by Parmatma,” Gandhi said at a rally in Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur.

He further hit out at the prime minister over unemployment and said, "Modi ji, stop giving long speeches and dividing the country. First, tell this to the people of Bihar, of the country, how many jobs you have given to the youth of the country?"

Gandhi's remarks came days after PM Modi had said in an interview with a news channel that till his mother was alive, he felt that perhaps his birth was biological and after her demise when he connects various experiences, he is convinced that God has sent him.

“Until my mother was alive, I used to think I was born biologically. After her demise, when I look at my experiences, I am convinced that I was sent by God. This strength is not from my body. It has been given to me by God. That's why God also gave me the ability, strength, pure-heartedness, and inspiration to do this. I'm nothing but an instrument that God has sent," PM Modi reportedly said during the interview.

Voting will take place in Sasaram, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat and Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar in the last phase on June 1.

In Bihar, NDA coalition partners BJP and JD(U) are contesting on 17 and 16 seats, respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is in the fray on five seats, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha are contesting on one seat each, while the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comprises the RJD, Congress, and Left parties.

(With inputs from agencies)

