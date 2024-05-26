Rahul Gandhi enjoys vacations abroad, PM Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the ongoing Lok Sabha polls are a choice between Prime Minister Narendra, who celebrates Diwali with the Army, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who “rushes abroad for vacations whenever the weather becomes uncomfortable”, reported PTI. Union home minister Amit Shah in Karakat constituency of Bihar.(BJP/X)

Shah made the remarks while addressing a poll rally in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

“In this election, on one side, there is the INDI alliance involved in scams, scandals, and corruption worth 12 lakh crore,” Shah said. “On the other side, there is our Narendra Modi ji, who, after being the chief minister and prime minister for 23 years, does not have a single accusation against him.”

"On one side, there is Rahul Gandhi, who was born with a silver spoon. On the other side, there is our Narendra Modi ji, who was born in the home of a tea seller from a very backward community."

The former BJP president also slammed the Congress for being "scared of Pakistan's atomic bombs" and asserted that his government, which has scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, was resolved to claim Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir "which was ours, is ours and shall remain ours".

Shah also targeted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, claiming that he advocates for a 100% reservation for Muslims.

“Lalu ji says that Muslims should get 100% reservation. In Bengal, Karnataka, and Hyderabad, this arrogant alliance has given reservations to Muslims,” Shah said. "Today, I want to say that wherever they have given reservations to Muslims, they have done so by cutting the reservations of the backward communities."

Shah reminded the people of the Naxal violence, which used to keep Bihar in the headlines a few decades back, and warned that a victory for the Left party could lead to a fresh spurt in similar incidents.

Shah was in Karakat to campaign for for NDA partner Upendra Kushwaha, who is competing against a candidate of CPI(ML) Liberation.