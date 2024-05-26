PoK is ours and we will take it back: Amit Shah at Himachal rallies

Castigating the Congress for trying to “frighten” the BJP by saying the neighbouring country possesses atom bombs, home minister Amit Shah asserted on Saturday that the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and “we will take it”. Castigating the Congress for trying to “frighten” the BJP by saying the neighbouring country possesses atom bombs, home minister Amit Shah asserted on Saturday that the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and “we will take it”. (HT Photo)

While addressing twin election rallies in Dharamshala and Una, Shah said, “I am telling this in ‘Veerbhumi’ (land of brave) that the BJP is not scared of the atom bomb. I am reaffirming today that the PoK belongs to India and we will take it back. Why are they making us afraid? We are not afraid of the atom bomb.”

The home minister said that Rahul Gandhi did not support abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said that “it will lead to bloodshed in the Valley”. “I am telling you, Rahul Gandhi, five years have passed. Leave aside bloodshed; no one has had the courage to throw a stone. This is the BJP government and PM Modi has worked to eliminate terrorism from the country,” he added.

Recalls surgical strikes on Pak

“When Congress was in power, for 10 years terrorists would come from Pakistan, carry out bomb blasts, and leave. You did not do anything because of the politics of appeasement. When attacks happened during Modi’s tenure in Uri and Pulwama, the PM conducted a surgical strike within 10 days, crossing into Pakistan to eliminate the terrorists,” he said, adding since then terrorists have stopped carrying out bomb blasts.

“PM Modi eliminated Naxalism from the country and I want to tell this today that since the time of Indira Gandhi, the ex-servicemen and serving soldiers of ‘Veerbhumi’ (Himachal) and their families were demanding ‘one rank, one pension’ (OROP) but you did not give them this. But I want to tell you that when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he fulfilled this demand and transferred ₹1 lakh 20 thousand crore to the bank accounts of Army soldiers. This is not only about getting money, but also about the respect for our soldiers,” he said.

Says PoK People calling for freedom

Union minister in his address during an election rally in Dharamshala, said that the “Azadi” slogans used to be raised in Kashmir earlier, but now they are raised in PoK. “People there are calling for freedom and want to join India because of the magic of PM Modi. Earlier, stone pelting used to happen in Kashmir, but now it happens in PoK,” Shah said.

He also attacked Congress for “failing to deliver” on the promises made in Himachal Pradesh. “Did women here receive ₹1,500 per month as promised by the Congress? They promised to give 5 lakh jobs in five years and 300 units of free electricity. Did you receive that?” he asked.

Attacks Cong for not attending ‘Pran Pratishtha’

He attacked Congress for missing from the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “For 70 years, the Congress government kept the Ram Mandir matter hanging, but the PM within five years won the case and in January this year also held the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” Shah said.

“Rahul Gandhi and his sister visit Shimla for holidays but they did not attend ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Mandir because they are afraid of losing their vote bank. Their vote bank is Rohingya intruders. Tell me, can Himachal go with those who did not attend the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir,” he said during his address.

Rahul spreading lies: Shah on Agniveer scheme

Union minister Amit Shah said “Rahul Gandhi is spreading lies among the people and misleading the public about the Agniveer scheme for the benefit of his own party”.

Shah, who was speaking to the media in Dharamshala, said that Rahul has started a new tradition of “making lies a topic of discussion and the biggest example of this is the ‘Agniveer scheme’”.

“Rumours are being spread in the country that after four years, 75% of Agniveers will not have a future and their life will be wasted. “In fact, under this scheme, if 100 soldiers become Agniveer, then 25% of them will get direct permanent posting in the army and for the remaining 75%, all the BJP-ruled state governments have made 10% to 20% reservation in their police forces. Also, 10% reservation has also been made in the paramilitary forces of the central government,” he said.

The Union minister also said, “They have also been given many concessions in the selection after reserved seats like age relaxation, some advantages in examination and they will not have to do a physical test. After all these concessions, there will hardly be any Agniveer left who has not joined the state police force or central paramilitary force. Apart from this, many private security agencies and companies have also set priority for Agniveer. Now a youth will undergo training for 4 years at government expense and will become competent. Along with a good salary, after 4 years he will also get a job for the whole life with a pension.”