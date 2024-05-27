Rahul mounts attack on PM, says he tried to topple Himachal’s govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waived loans worth ₹16 lakh crore for 22 wealthy individuals over the past decade but failed to provide ₹9,000 crore to Himachal Pradesh for monsoon disaster relief last year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Sunday. Hamirpur, May 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets people during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha election, at Una in Hamirpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Gandhi claimed that instead of assisting the hill state, Modi tried to “steal” its elected government, openly declaring at rallies his intention to topple the Congress regime in Himachal Pradesh.

The former Congress chief referred to Modi’s speeches in Nahan and Mandi on Friday, where the Prime Minister asserted the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh would be short-lived. Modi also alleged the state government mishandled central flood aid distribution and vowed to take action.

“The Prime Minister says he will bring down the Himachal Pradesh government through stealing, bribery and corruption,” Gandhi said, accusing Modi of forming “stolen” governments in Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi addressed election rallies in Nahan and Una to support Congress candidates Vinod Sultanpuri and Satpal Raizada for Shimla and Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively, and to seek votes for party candidates Rakesh Kalia and Vivek in Gagret and Kutlehar assembly bypolls.

Elections to all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh will be held on June 1 during what will be the final phase of the ongoing general elections.

The Congress leader accused Modi of allowing one person, apparently referring to industrialist Gautam Adani, to control apple prices by owning cold storage facilities in the state. He claimed Adani-owned companies’ share prices rise whenever Modi becomes Prime Minister.

Gandhi alleged that under the BJP-led central government, only 22 people’s dreams were fulfilled while the country’s population remains mere spectators. He accused Modi of increasing unemployment by assisting Adani, destroying small and medium businesses, and introducing measures like demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“Modi waived loans worth ₹16 lakh crore for 22 people in the last 10 years but couldn’t provide ₹9,000 crore to Himachal Pradesh for monsoon disaster relief,” Gandhi said. Extreme rainfall last July and August devastated Himachal Pradesh, killing over 550 people and damaging private and public infrastructure.

Gandhi promised that scrapping the Agniveer short-term military recruitment scheme would be the Congress party’s top priority upon assuming power at the Centre. He also pledged a legal guarantee on minimum support prices for crops, farm loan waivers, ₹1 lakh annually for poor families until they escape poverty, and filling 30 lakh government vacancies to provide jobs for unemployed youth.

Speaking at the Nahan rally, chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said Gandhi instructed him to ensure the government reaches the last person in society. Sukhu criticised the BJP for allegedly conspiring to remove the Congress government in the state.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said Gandhi has fought decisively against dictatorship and asserted that people are voting for the Congress.

Former BJP minister Suresh Bhardwaj hit back, accusing Gandhi of resorting to personal attacks. Bhardwaj also took a swipe at the Congress leader over his choice of a smaller venue compared to the areas where Modi’s rallies are held.