PM Narendra Modi pitches for larger engagement with ASEAN

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for expanding of India's multi-sectoral engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In his opening address at the India-ASEAN summit in Bangkok, said there was a convergence of views between India and ASEAN for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. He called for enhanced connectivity between ASEAN and India to boost ties and said that a strong and prosperous Southeast Asian bloc was in New Delhi’s interest.

“I welcome India-ASEAN cooperation on Indo-Pacific outlook. India’s Act East policy is an important part of our Indo-Pacific vision and ASEAN lies at the core of it. Integrated, strong and economically prospering ASEAN is in interest of India,” Modi said.

Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Thailand, said there was opportunity for boosting cooperation in maritime security, blue economy, agriculture, engineering, digital technology and scientific research.

“Enhancing connectivity between ASEAN and India is important for overall growth of ties,” the Prime Minister said. “We want to strengthen our partnership on maritime security, blue economy and human co-operation on several other such issues.”

Earlier in the day, he portrayed India as an ideal investment destination and told the global community that it was the best time to invest in the country given the significant work his government has done in the field of taxation.

Modi will also attend the third Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summit.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister had said India remains committed to a “balanced outcome” of RCEP negotiations, and will seek to protect its interests in trade in goods, services, and investments.

Ahead of Modi’s visit to Thailand, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had warned that signing the RCEP agreement will deal a “body blow” to the economy and result in “untold hardships” for farmers, shopkeepers and small enterprises.