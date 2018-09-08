 PM Narendra Modi, Prachanda discuss progress in India-Nepal relations | india news | Hindustan Times
PM Narendra Modi, Prachanda discuss progress in India-Nepal relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted the contribution of former Nepal premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ in strengthening the relations between the two countries.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2018 22:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
Prachanda, also the co-chairman of the Nepal Communist Party, called on PM Modi in New Delhi.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted Saturday the contribution of former Nepal premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ in strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Prachanda, also the co-chairman of the Nepal Communist Party, called on Modi here.

“The two leaders discussed the progress in India-Nepal relations, as well as other issues of mutual interest,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

It said the prime minister fondly recalled their previous interactions, and thanked Prachanda for his valuable contributions in strengthening India-Nepal relations.

Recalling his two visits to Nepal this year, the prime minister said that India-Nepal relations have received a boost in momentum with frequent high-level interactions.

