‘Beautifully expressed’: PM Modi reacts as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth post new Parliament videos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to the congratulatory videos shared by three stars - Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth - on the new Parliament building and said the new building “is a symbol of democratic strength and progress”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Shah Rukh Khan.(File)

Modi, who had urged people to share a video of the new building on Twitter with the hashtag 'MyParliamentMyPride', also noted that through very emotional voiceovers, people are conveying a spirit of pride that the nation is getting a new Parliament which will keep working to fulfil people's aspirations with more vigour. He had tagged posts by several well-known personalities and movie superstars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth. The film stars posted on Twitter the video of the new Parliament building with their own voiceovers.

In a tweet, Shah Rukh Khan said, "What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one people Narendra Modi ji."

"A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!" he tweeted with the hashtag 'MyParliamentMyPride'.

Reacting to Khan's tweet, Modi said, “Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity.”

Akshay Kumar said, "Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India's growth story."

Reacting to his tweet, Modi said, “You have conveyed your thoughts very well. Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation's rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future.”

Sharing a video of the new Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted, "This newly constructed building of Parliament is a living symbol of our great democracy, which will become a picture of new and strong India."

Replying to his tweet, the prime minister said, "These words of the Honorable Speaker of the Lok Sabha are going to further strengthen the heritage of Indian democracy, and will give a new impetus to the journey from Sankalp to Siddhi in Amritkal."

On Friday, Modi had said that the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud, as he posted a video of the newly constructed complex on Twitter and urged people to share it on the social media platform with the hashtag 'MyParliamentMyPride'.

Grand ceremony for new Parliament building inauguration

At a grand ceremony on Sunday, Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament that will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in Lok Sabha by Modi.

But the event also saw a controversy, with as many as 20 opposition parties deciding to boycott the inauguration ceremony accusing the PM of sidelining President Droupadi Murmu, India's first tribal head of state.

News agency PTI reported the havan will be held outside the new building around 7am and the ceremonial sceptre Sengol will be handed over to Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order.

The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building.

