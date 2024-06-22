PM Narendra Modi after bilateral meeting with Sheikh Hasina: 'Focus on connectivity, commerce, collaboration'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday discussed furthering defence ties, defence production, cooperation on counter-terrorism, management of the border and other issues, in their bilateral talks in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina for her ceremonial reception. (ANI)

At a joint press meeting with her Bangladeshi counterpart, PM Modi said the neighbouring country is situated at the confluence of New Delhi's Neighbourhood First Policy, Act East Policy, Vision Sagar and Indo-Pacific Vision.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"To further strengthen our defence ties, we had detailed discussions from defence production to modernisation of armed forces. We have decided to strengthen our cooperation over counter-terrorism, fundamentalism and peaceful management of the border. Our vision for the Indian Ocean Region is the same. We welcome Bangladesh's decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. We will continue our cooperation at BIMSTEC and other regional and international forums," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi said the two countries have together completed many important projects for public welfare.

Also read: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives on two-day visit to India, meets Jaishankar

"Trade in Indian rupees has started between the two countries. The world's longest river cruise on the Ganga river between India and Bangladesh has been successfully completed. The first cross-border friendship pipeline between India and Bangladesh has been completed. Export of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid has become the first example of sub-regional cooperation in the energy sector. Implementing such a big initiative in so many areas in just one year reflects the speed and scale of our relations," he said, per ANI.

PM Narendra Modi further said the two countries are focusing on connectivity, commerce and collaboration. He said the two nations will enhance focus on digital and energy connectivity to spur their economies.

"Both sides are ready to initiate talks on CEPA to take our economic ties to new heights...54 rivers connect India and Bangladesh – we have cooperated over flood management, early warning and drinking water projects. We have decided to initiate technical-level talks on the renewal of the 1996 Ganga Water Treaty. For the conservation and management of Teesta river in Bangladesh, a technical team will visit Bangladesh soon," PM Modi added.

PM Modi said India and Bangladesh have prepared a futuristic vision, which includes green partnership, digital partnership, blue economy and space.

"We have met 10 times in the last one year. However, this meeting is special because Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is the first state guest after the third term of our government,” he added.

PM Hasina said India is Bangladesh's major neighbour and trusted friend.

"Bangladesh greatly values its relations with India," she said.

She invited PM Modi to visit her country.

"Come to Bangladesh to witness what all we have done and plan to do," she said.