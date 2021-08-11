PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Varanasi flood situation, assures all help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took stock of the flood situation in Varanasi due to the continuous rise in the level of Ganga river, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kashi region spokesperson Navratan Rathi said.

Rathi said that the PM spoke to the BJP’s Varanasi city unit chief Vidyasagar Rai to find out about the status of water level in the Ganga and the relief work, especially on the part of the party organisation. Rathi said Modi assured all possible help to the flood-affected people, during the interaction on phone.

He added that the PM said, “In case of any need, please inform me. All possible help will be given.” Varanasi is the prime minister’s parliamentary constituency.

Rai gave the PM a detailed account of the flood situation and the relief work by the party workers, who were distributing relief material along with the district administration. The party workers were also providing snacks and other food items to people in flood-relief camps, he added.

Modi also spoke to district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma about the flood situation and relief work, an state official said.

Sharma told Modi that the situation was being monitored and the affected people were being given assistance.

PM assured all possible help and instructed the DM to ensure that all flood affected get relief material.

The Ganga was flowing at 72.01 metres in Varanasi on Wednesday above the danger mark of 71.262 metres, the Central Water Commission said.

A total of 30,921 residents of 58 villages, mohallas (localities) and wards in the district were affected, an official press statement said. It added that 2,848 people have taken shelter in over 21 flood relief centres and flood outposts in Varanasi and 1,353 dry ration kits have been distributed so far.

Eighty-five boats, including 31 motorboats, 39 medium and 15 small boats, were being operated to shift people from flood-hit areas to the relief camps as well as to monitor the flood-affected areas.

Uttar Pradesh minister of state, holding independent charge for tourism, culture and religious affairs, Neelkanth Tiwari, who is the MLA from Varanasi South assembly constituency, said relief material will continue to be distributed among flood-affected people until the flood waters recede.