PM Narendra Modi to address 3 rallies in West Bengal today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Kolkata on Thursday evening, is scheduled to address three Lok Sabha election rallies in West Bengal today. Upon landing, PM Modi went directly to the Raj Bhavan at around 10:20 pm, where he was welcomed by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. The PM stayed the night at the Governor's house.

Narendra Modi in Kolkata: PM to address 3 Lok Sabha election rallies today(ANI)