PM Narendra Modi to address 3 rallies in West Bengal today
May 03, 2024 07:09 AM IST
PM Modi, who arrived in Kolkata on Thursday evening, is scheduled to address three Lok Sabha election rallies in West Bengal on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Kolkata on Thursday evening, is scheduled to address three Lok Sabha election rallies in West Bengal today. Upon landing, PM Modi went directly to the Raj Bhavan at around 10:20 pm, where he was welcomed by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. The PM stayed the night at the Governor's house.
Top points on PM Modi's Kolkata visit
- PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Kolkata ahead of the Lok Sabha election.
- The Prime Minister is scheduled to address three public meetings - Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday.
- In view of PM Modi's visit, the Kolkata traffic police have restricted movement and parking of vehicles in several parts of the city on Friday. As per the advisory issued by the police, goods vehicles will enter the city only during specific hours, while other vehicles are likely to be restricted and diverted as per the PM's scheduled rallies.
- Meanwhile, owing to the PM's visit, Governor CV Ananda Bose cut short his personal visit to his home state, Kerala, and returned to the city.
- In the last two weeks, PM Modi held several election rallies in West Bengal's constituencies - Malda, Arambagh, Krishnanagar and Barasat.
- West Bengal is witnessing a tough fight between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. Ahead of the polls, the state has been witnessing high-octane campaigns by PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee.
- Addressing a rally in Malda on April 26, PM Modi alleged that chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in Bengal “helps Bangladeshi infiltrators to settle in the state which allows them to usurp the land and property belonging to the Indians.” Meanwhile, Banerjee hit back at the PM during her rally, saying that the Left, Congress and BJP were fighting against the TMC.“The Left and the Congress are the two eyes of the BJP. Together these three parties are fighting against the TMC in West Bengal,” she said.
- In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the TMC had won the maximum number of seats (22), while the BJP bagged 18 seats. The Congress party won two seats - Berhampur and Malda Dakshin.
(With inputs from PTI)
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article