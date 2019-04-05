Today in New Delhi, India
‘PM Narendra Modi film to release on April 11,’ tweets director Omung Kumar

The release date of “PM Narendra Modi” has been set for April 11, when the Lok Sabha elections begin, the makers announced on Friday.

Updated: Apr 05, 2019 21:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
“‘PM Narendra Modi’ is officially releasing on April 11, 2019,” wrote the film’s director.(File photo)

The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hit theatres on April 11, film’s producer Sandip Ssingh said Friday.

On Thursday, the makers of “PM Narendra Modi” had announced on social media that they had postponed the release date of the movie, while the censor board had said the film was still undergoing due process of examination and certification.

However, Ssingh Friday announced the release date of the film, featuring Vivek Oberoi in the lead, on Twitter. “’PM Narendra Modi’ is officially releasing on 11th April 2019,” he tweeted.

The film, directed by Omung Kuman, has been criticised by the opposition parties, who claim that the biopic could give undue advantage to the BJP in the polls as it will arrive in theatres before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The seven-phase polls will begin on April 11 and continue till May 19.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 20:59 IST

