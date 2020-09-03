PM Narendra Modi to share views on ‘Navigating New Challenges’ at India-US Summit

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the third leadership summit of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) Thursday evening.

The Prime Minister will express his views on ‘Navigating New Challenges’ which is the theme of the five-day event that began on August 31.

“Looking forward to address the @USISPForum #USIndiasummit2020. Will be sharing my views on ‘Navigating New Challenges.’ Do join live this evening, 3rd September, at 9 PM India time,” Modi wrote on Twitter this morning.

USISPF president Mukesh Aghi had earlier said, “We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken time to address USISPF annual event. It signifies importance of US-India relations in the current challenging environment.”

He called India-US relationship a win-win partnership mutually dependent geo-politically, trade, culturally, diplomatically and scientifically.

“It is a win-win partnership mutually dependent geo-politically, trade, culturally, diplomatically and scientifically. Aggressive and assertive China provides further opportunity for both nations to collaborate and ensure international rule of law prevails,” he said after USISPF announced PM Modi’s address to the summit.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, US vice president Mike Pence, and former top Indian-American diplomat Nikki Haley are some of the key leaders who have participated in the virtual event so far.

The virtual summit being attended by top corporate leaders, government officials and leaders primarily focuses on key areas of bilateral cooperation: trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India’s position in global supply chains, collaboration in fintech, healthcare, and technology.

The USISPF is a non-profit organisation that works for the partnership between India and the United States.

(With agency inputs)