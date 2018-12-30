PM Narendra Modi urges people to make ‘positivity viral’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on people to give importance to positive news and make “positivity viral” instead of dwelling on negative news, spreading which, he said, is “fairly easy”.

“Spreading negativity is fairly easy. But some really good work is being done around us, in our society. And all this has been possible through the collective efforts of a 130 crore countrymen,” he said while delivering his last “Mann Ki Baat” address of 2018, which was the 51st edition of the monthly radio programme.

He said several websites are spreading positive news and people should share their links so that positivity can be made viral.

The Prime Minister summed up the year’s achievements in the field of economy, social sector, solar energy, climate change, sports and others, saying it could happen because of the collective efforts of the people.

Urging the people to seek “loftier goals” with “renewed zeal” in the coming year the Prime Minister recalled the various strides India made in 2018 and hoped the journey on the path of development will continue in 2019 as well.

Recounting the initiative his government has taken to uplift the country and its people, the Prime Minister stated, “Year 2018 saw the launching of the world’s biggest health insurance scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’. Electricity reached each and every village of the country this year.

Second, in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who bonded the entire country around a common thread of unity, India witnessed the coming up of the tallest statue in the world, ‘Statue of Unity’.

Third, India secured a place of pride and glory in the entire world. The highest United Nations Environment Award ‘Champions of the Earth’ was conferred upon India.”

Asserting that the country has taken strides in the area of poverty alleviation at a record pace, the Prime Minister said it has also seen unprecedented improvement in the “ease of doing business” rankings and noted that world institutions have acknowledged India’s growth.

He said the Swachcha Bharat Scheme and sanitation coverage have been rapidly advancing towards crossing the 95 per cent mark and dedicated the success to the people.

The Prime Minister also paid obituaries to people with modest backgrounds who made their mark in social service and had passed away in 2018.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 23:06 IST