PM Narendra Modi urges students to challenge themselves but not take exam pressure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advised students to focus on their studies instead of thinking about pressure. A record 35 million students, teachers, and parents have registered for the event across the country. (Narendra Modi | Official X account)

During an interaction with students during the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi, PM Modi shared tips on how students can use their time in the best way and how they can cope with problems and difficulties.

PM Modi also urged parents not to compare their children with those of others and appealed teachers to discover and nurture students’ unique talents.

“Unfortunately, it is ingrained in our life and society is such that life will be ruined if we do not get enough marks in Class 10 and Class 12 in the school and hence, we see a tense environment in the house... You have to prepare yourself. This means that you have pressure, as people ask you to do many things....but you have to prepare yourself without worrying about it... you have to keep challenging yourself... don’t take this tension in your mind and decide how much you have to study today... if you do this, then you can get yourself out of this tension,” he said.

Sharing his tips on how students can cope with problems and difficulties, PM Modi said, “Try to tell your problems and difficulties to someone, either family or friend, etc. That can release the pressure that is building up. It is in people’s nature to be heard and cared for. So, try sharing your thoughts with your loved ones and release your fears. You will never be upset.”

PM Modi also shared tips on time management. “Think about how you can use your time in the best way. Write on a piece of paper what you want to do the next day. Think about how you can use your time in the best way. Write on a piece of paper what you want to do the next day. Don’t use your maximum time in subjects you like most and least in subjects you don’t like. Do the reverse, take tough subjects as a challenge”, he said.

PM said children need a free hand to follow their passion and not be confined to books only.

“They need to be under the open sky, doing things they like. If they are allowed to do their favourite things, they will also do well in their studies. One should not live with the belief that exams are everything in life,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting the importance of sleep and diet, PM Modi said the absence of illness does not mean one is healthy, good sleep and diet are extremely essential.

PM Modi also urged parents not to compare their children with those of others and “not to treat their children like podiums on stages.”