Making examinations a less stressful affair for students

Till some years ago, I remember waking up to the occasional dream featuring an upcoming exam that I wasn’t adequately prepared for, or even worse, that somehow, I had studied for the wrong subject. It is a fairly common dream and is believed to reflect some anxiety that we may be experiencing. Experiencing this particular manifestation of stress is at complete odds with my basic nature as I try to not be anxious even in the most trying circumstances. In fact, I remember going with a friend to see Jurassic Park on the eve of an exam as I thought I was adequately prepared. As the father of two teenage girls, one in Class 9 and the other in Class 11, I am not pacing in the corridors awaiting their exam results either. Don’t get me wrong, I care deeply about the quality of their education and understand that the assessment process is designed to highlight learning outcomes. It’s just that I realised that my role as a parent to school-going children isn’t to be my children’s personal stress amplifier. The thrust of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s message to students and parents at the annual Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) event captures this spirit of the thought that “education is a journey, and exams are just one chapter of the story”. Let’s celebrate the diverse paths our children take towards success and build the perspective of education as an enriching, empowering, and liberating journey (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

Exams are a snapshot of a child’s understanding of academic concepts and their applications. But can one exam truly capture the qualities and attributes that shape a fulfilling life — creativity, resilience, empathy? In a world increasingly defined by dynamic challenges, these intangible qualities often matter more than grades. Today’s students face unprecedented pressures, from social media amplifying every achievement to the hustle culture urging them to build empires between classes. The quantification of worth — through likes, followers, and grades has created an environment where stress is magnified. Education should never feel like a spectator sport where our children’s efforts are scrutinised like performances on a stage.

So, what can we do? As parents, our foremost role is to act as anchors. We must balance ambition with acceptance, encouraging our children to strive while letting them know it’s okay to fall short.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, the country has seen a remarkable shift towards initiatives that engage citizens, foster innovation, and celebrate diversity. Even his staunch political adversaries will admit privately that as an ideator and communicator, the PM sets the bar high. Whether it’s the Swachh Bharat Mission, International Yoga Day, or the recent Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, these programmes share a common goal of involving youth — Yuva Shakti, the main stakeholders at every level in shaping the nation’s future. Among such initiatives, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), launched back in 2018, creates something rare: A space where anxiety can be voiced without judgment. Students get a unique opportunity to engage with the PM and draw the attention of the stakeholders in the entire education ecosystem and the nation. This dialogue-based approach marks a departure from the traditional top-down model of educational reform.

As India opens its doors to foreign universities, the existing education ecosystem also looks to revamp our traditional reliance on singular, high-stakes examinations. Such efforts are fortified through initiatives like Manodarpan, which addresses mental health concerns, and PARAKH, which reimagines assessment methodologies. By integrating credits for non-academic pursuits, Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) has reimagined a framework that will shape the future of education in India. The development of 360-degree Holistic Progress Cards signals a move toward more nuanced evaluation systems that capture the complexity of student development.

But the question remains, can PPC, a programme held annually, single-handedly eliminate the anxiety surrounding exams? PPC attempts a shift in the mindset — to view exams not as life-defining hurdles but as a process. It inspires all stakeholders to take collective responsibility for creating an environment where academic challenges are approached with confidence, resilience, and a sense of perspective. However, beyond the day of PPC, real change requires consistent effort — at home, in schools, and in how we define success and failure.

William Blake, in his poem The Schoolboy, wrote, “How can the bird that is born for joy, sit in a cage and sing?” Stress, like a cage, stifles potential, and when freed from it, students often surpass expectations and break glass ceilings. When not weighed down by fear, their creativity soars, and their true abilities shine.

We don’t have all the answers, and perhaps that’s the point. Our role as parents, teachers, and policymakers is to listen, to let go, and to trust that our children are resilient and stronger than we often believe. We need to recognise that vulnerability is not a weakness and that is what makes us human. Let’s celebrate the diverse paths our children take towards success and build the perspective of education as an enriching, empowering, and liberating journey.

Jayant Chaudhary is minister of State (independent charge), ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, and minister of State, education. The views expressed are personal