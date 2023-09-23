Varanasi event Highlights: PM Modi lays foundation stone of 451 cr cricket stadium

PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi visit Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for an International Cricket Stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday. The state government, under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has allocated ₹121 crores for land acquisition, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will invest ₹330 crores in the stadium's construction. Graphical representation of Varanasi cricket stadium design.(X/BJP4India)

Esteemed cricketers such as Tendulkar, Gavaskar, Shastri, and Vengsarkar graced the foundation stone-laying ceremony. The event also witnessed the presence of key figures from the BCCI, including President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, and Secretary Jay Shah.

This stadium in Varanasi marks Uttar Pradesh's third international cricket facility, following those in Kanpur and Lucknow.

CM Adityanath also shared that the prime minister would inaugurate 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools, developed at an approximate cost of ₹1,115 crore, and participate in the closing and prize distribution ceremony of Cultural Mahotsav 2023.

Before arriving in Varanasi, Modi inaugurated the 'International Lawyers’ Conference 2023' at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The Bar Council of India organised this conference on the theme of 'Emerging Challenges in the Justice Delivery System, taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

